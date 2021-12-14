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FORCED INTO CAMPS! - Hong Kong DETAINS People With "ASYMPTOMATIC" Fake Omicron!
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5243 views • December 14, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane enforcement of quarantine camps in places like Hong Kong and elsewhere as governments use the fear of omicron as an excuse to enslave people.
While omicron doesn't actually exist, the state gets away with detaining Americans and Britons in Hong Kong for having an "asymptomatic" case. All of the people being detained are actually jabbed.
The irony of all of this is truly incredible. The fact that the same people who watched as the rest of us got rounded up in the last year are themselves being rounded up now shows we are nowhere close to the conclusion of this enslavement racket as of yet.
Millions face being imprisoned and killed in the face of this depopulation event. Meanwhile, the UK government refuses to show evidence of Omicron, much like they refused to show evidence of Delta previously.
Elon Musk has also come out against forced vaccinations as if it's even controversial to point out such an obvious thing as non-consensual vaccination being a bad thing.
In this video we talk about the latest news pertaining to camps, protests and the bastardization of science.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the insane enforcement of quarantine camps in places like Hong Kong and elsewhere as governments use the fear of omicron as an excuse to enslave people.
While omicron doesn't actually exist, the state gets away with detaining Americans and Britons in Hong Kong for having an "asymptomatic" case. All of the people being detained are actually jabbed.
The irony of all of this is truly incredible. The fact that the same people who watched as the rest of us got rounded up in the last year are themselves being rounded up now shows we are nowhere close to the conclusion of this enslavement racket as of yet.
Millions face being imprisoned and killed in the face of this depopulation event. Meanwhile, the UK government refuses to show evidence of Omicron, much like they refused to show evidence of Delta previously.
Elon Musk has also come out against forced vaccinations as if it's even controversial to point out such an obvious thing as non-consensual vaccination being a bad thing.
In this video we talk about the latest news pertaining to camps, protests and the bastardization of science.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
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18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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