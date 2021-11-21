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Information Like This Sets Me on Fire | The Power is Yours
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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192 views • November 21, 2021
▶️Web: https://cultivated-change.com
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#microbiome #youareincontrol

The great and powerful Dr. Steven Gundry and Sean Stevenson just sat down to chat about new research and massive studies regarding the microbiome and its control over your body.

At first this may seem disheartening - other organisms are dictating basic biologic processes within your body. - but then you realize you ARE IN COMPLETE control of your microbiome with your food and lifestyle choices.

Between studies coming out about EPIGENETICS and the MICROBIOME, there has never been a better time to be on a journey to Fundamental Health!

Podcast referenced: https://bit.ly/3HFs0mA

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▶️Thinking About Helping Others Through Coaching?
Primal Health Coaching: https://bit.ly/3hk5gMO
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With Coach: https://cultivated-change.com/coaching ;)

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healthprobioticsjourneyprebioticsfitnessbacteriamicrobiomeecologyresiliencegundry
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