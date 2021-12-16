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WOW! Pfizer BUYS Anti Heart Attack Company! - MASSIVE Jab Injury BLOWBACK! - What You Need To Know!
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8708 views • December 16, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Pfizer buying Arena Pharmaceuticals, a corporation that specializes in inflammation including heart inflammation. One of the target issues that Arena Pharmaceuticals claims to attempt to solve is myocarditis and pericarditis.
Not only is this extremely suspicious, but it's clearly calculated. Pfizer has been under fire (and banned in many countries like Taiwan) due to causing massive rates of heart inflammation, myocarditis and pericarditis in children as well as many well known athletes. There are entire government websites built simply around the fact that people are dying from heart attacks after getting Pfizer or Moderna jabs.
Now Pfizer can make money off of the inevitable fallout from their own massive, fraudulent vaccination campaigns.
Absolutely no one is reporting on this latest story but it is extremely important and cannot be forgotten. Pfizer causes heart attacks, comes in with a solution by buying a heart inflammation corporation for 6.7 billion dollars. This is no small purchase.
Meanwhile, Pfizer once had the largest fraud lawsuit payout in history following a misleading advertising campaign that lead countless people into harm's way. Of course the jab is the perfect opportunity for Pfizer to repeat history.
We must defend our children as we see 6.1 times higher likelihood of children ages 12 to 15 ending up with serious heart conditions from the jab than being hospitalized with so-called "covid."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
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See the Dollar Vigilante's DECEMBER ISSUE HERE:
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DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
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GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
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OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Pfizer buying Arena Pharmaceuticals, a corporation that specializes in inflammation including heart inflammation. One of the target issues that Arena Pharmaceuticals claims to attempt to solve is myocarditis and pericarditis.
Not only is this extremely suspicious, but it's clearly calculated. Pfizer has been under fire (and banned in many countries like Taiwan) due to causing massive rates of heart inflammation, myocarditis and pericarditis in children as well as many well known athletes. There are entire government websites built simply around the fact that people are dying from heart attacks after getting Pfizer or Moderna jabs.
Now Pfizer can make money off of the inevitable fallout from their own massive, fraudulent vaccination campaigns.
Absolutely no one is reporting on this latest story but it is extremely important and cannot be forgotten. Pfizer causes heart attacks, comes in with a solution by buying a heart inflammation corporation for 6.7 billion dollars. This is no small purchase.
Meanwhile, Pfizer once had the largest fraud lawsuit payout in history following a misleading advertising campaign that lead countless people into harm's way. Of course the jab is the perfect opportunity for Pfizer to repeat history.
We must defend our children as we see 6.1 times higher likelihood of children ages 12 to 15 ending up with serious heart conditions from the jab than being hospitalized with so-called "covid."
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
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JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
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