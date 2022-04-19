© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAARP: Weather Warfare in NY More Snow in April
Follow
2
Share
Report
252 views • April 19, 2022
These devils will do anything to run us out of NY. They’ve turned on the HAARP machine and sent us more snow in April. These are unusual weather patterns. First the chemtrails, then this funky ass weather. Buy more salt, turn the heat back on, and stay home glued to CNN. This is criminal. They want us to flee to FL, TX; anywhere but here. Astronomical heating bills this past winter. And now we have a new variant, really? I’m sure they all have their bunkers ready. Don’t sleep. They have started The Purge and Hunger Games. Prepare!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.