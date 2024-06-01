How can YOU Pray Prophetically? | Prophetic Prayer Training with Stacy Whited and Ginger Ziegler

“When we start embracing God’s grace, God comes with His abundance of power and ability and He begins to change us. He begins to change our way of thinking in a permanent way. God uses His power, His loving-kindness, to take the truth and set us free.” - Ginger Ziegler









Ginger Ziegler is an accomplished author, teacher, mentor, grandmother, mother, and confidant. She is affectionately known as “Mom” to those who know her personally. In her 40+ years of ministry, she has established and pastored churches, Bible schools, ministry training schools, foreign missions, prison ministries and prayer groups all over the world. Additionally, she has preached in numerous churches in the U.S. and many foreign countries. She has also worked with many large ministries, establishing Biblically sound and healthy prayer groups, and leadership schools.









Ginger has a passion for empowering individuals to live out their God-given purpose and fulfill God’s original design for their lives, reigning victoriously as sons and daughters, equipped with the revelation of the POWER that is in the Name and Blood of Jesus.









