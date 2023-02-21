'SPELLERS’ TAKE AUTISM WORLD BY STORM. from TheHIghwire.com

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/u-s-representative-holds-twitters-feet-to-the-fire/

After 17 years as a non-speaker, Jamison learned how to communicate with the world around him through a groundbreaking method, ‘Spell to Communicate’. He not only learned how to unlock his voice, but went on to co-author a book and produce the documentary, Spellers, with Autism advocate, Jenny McCarthy.

#S2C #SpellToCommunicate #Spellers #JennyMcCarthy

POSTED: February 17, 2023