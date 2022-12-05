Create New Account
Pilots Possibly Dying Suddenly Mid-Flight Due To The Experimental Deadly Shot | Josh Yoder
Vigilent Citizen
Published 21 hours ago |

MIRRORED

The Pete Santilli Show

Published December 2, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1yencg-pilots-dying-suddenly-mid-flight-due-to-the-experimental-deadly-shot-josh-y.html

THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW

THURSDAY DECEMBER 01, 2022

EPISODE - #3226 - 6PM


The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3226 6 PM -special guest Josh Yoder the President of U.S. Freedom Flyers talks with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!


Website: http://USFreedomFlyers.org

