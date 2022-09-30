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Derek Gilbert's VIEW FROM THE BUNKER interviews Carl Gallups - THE YESHUA PROTOCOL - Riveting!
www.gilberthouse.org. DEREK GILBERT'S WEBSITE FOR VIDS
www.carlgallups.com - Carl Gallups' website
www.carlgallups.com/protocol - Book website
www.carlgallups.com/store - Get the book from Carl Gallups (Also available from Defender Publishing and all places where good books are sold! Walmart, Target, Amazon, BAM, Barnes and Nobles, etc.)