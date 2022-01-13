GETTR Is Free Speech Platform Ensuring Users From Shadow Banning or Deplatforming for Your Political Beliefs

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01/08/2022 Jason Miller: Gettr is a free-speech platform. The thing I want to make sure that people know, there’s no such thing as shadow banning. There’s no such thing as getting deplatformed for your political beliefs, we’re going to make sure there are no racial or religious epithets.