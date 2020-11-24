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Covid Mega Episode: Breaking On The Daily #26
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91 views • November 24, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/B2392
https://archive.vn/7WmDy
https://archive.vn/gAnNs
https://archive.vn/hC2N9
https://archive.vn/t5LOj
https://archive.vn/Hgndv
https://1drv.ms/x/s!Ag5-lfVuQeKSmRH8XVl_01WnzVfd?e=g07UY6
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro, Hypocrisy, New Restrictions
7:52 Why Many Measures are Unenforceable
11:06 How Long Will Covid Mania Last in The Private Sector?
12:12 China Continues to Call the Shots on Covid Policy
19:13 Statistical Analysis
23:20 Outro
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#Covid19 #Lockdowns #Masks #Statistics
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/7WmDy
https://archive.vn/gAnNs
https://archive.vn/hC2N9
https://archive.vn/t5LOj
https://archive.vn/Hgndv
https://1drv.ms/x/s!Ag5-lfVuQeKSmRH8XVl_01WnzVfd?e=g07UY6
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro, Hypocrisy, New Restrictions
7:52 Why Many Measures are Unenforceable
11:06 How Long Will Covid Mania Last in The Private Sector?
12:12 China Continues to Call the Shots on Covid Policy
19:13 Statistical Analysis
23:20 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Covid19 #Lockdowns #Masks #Statistics
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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