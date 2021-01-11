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ITALYGATE: Maria Zack Audio - Election Theft, Votes Switched from Trump to Biden
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283 views • January 11, 2021
Download here: http://www.astringit.com/vid/itg.mp4
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
This video (at 27k views) was censored/removed from my YouTube channel on 1/11/21. The theft of the election was orchestrated in the Rome embassy by an employee Stefano Serafini, foreign service officer of over 20 years. He retired the day before the election to ensure he would not lose his pension unlike what happened to some of the FBI agents who betrayed our country in 2016 and did lose their pension just days before their retirement.
Stefan Serafini coordinated with a general Claudio Graziano, who is on the board of Leonardo SPA (an Italian aerospace defense contractor). Leonardo used their military satellite uplink to load the software and transfer it over to change the votes from Trump to Biden.
The plan was orchestrated by Barack Obama with the help of Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister of Italy.
The Italian intelligence service supplied intercepts, photos, phone calls, and (shockingly) pictures of the CIA agents who have been involved in orchestrating this. Italy did it.
My YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/JamesJohnson5
This video (at 27k views) was censored/removed from my YouTube channel on 1/11/21. The theft of the election was orchestrated in the Rome embassy by an employee Stefano Serafini, foreign service officer of over 20 years. He retired the day before the election to ensure he would not lose his pension unlike what happened to some of the FBI agents who betrayed our country in 2016 and did lose their pension just days before their retirement.
Stefan Serafini coordinated with a general Claudio Graziano, who is on the board of Leonardo SPA (an Italian aerospace defense contractor). Leonardo used their military satellite uplink to load the software and transfer it over to change the votes from Trump to Biden.
The plan was orchestrated by Barack Obama with the help of Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister of Italy.
The Italian intelligence service supplied intercepts, photos, phone calls, and (shockingly) pictures of the CIA agents who have been involved in orchestrating this. Italy did it.
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