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Report 216 | Dr Christiane Northrup & James Grundvig on Transcending the Great Reset/Vaccine Agenda
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126 views • December 23, 2020
* AUDIO HACKING WHILE RECORDING -- PARDON THE BREAKS *
Educative and inspiring conversation with Dr. Christiane Northrup, well-known OB/GYN physician, Mind and Body Wisdom counselor and mentor, author, speaker and with James Grundvig, investigative science and technology journalist and fiction writer on the subject of the much-vaunted Great Reset of the transhumanists, the Tree of Death or Transhumanism explained by Russian expatriate Igor Shepherd at his website stopthevaccine.com--as opposed to the Norse/and other mythologically-anchored Tree of Life, the nature of the current situation regarding masks, vaccines, shutdowns and social isolation, as well as ways through this mire to create new and meaningful social connections and work together to educate and empower others to step forward to make positive change as we usher in the Age of Aquarius on Dec 21, 2020--with all sorts of great cyclical planetary alignments coming up.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Christiane Northrup's website:
https://www.drnorthrup.com/
The very powerful Polly Toomey interview
with Dr. Christiane Northrup which has gone viral:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcGZC9P9WBg
Pamela Popper's website, with connection solutions:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
The great flyer at Make Americans Free Again:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-New-Normal-flyer.pdf
Ways to educate, inform, connect:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Want-to-Recruit-for-MAFA-but-Having-Trouble-Finding-People.pdf
The great Thursday meetings info-sheet at MAFA with video links:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/How-to-Start-and-Conduct-Thursday-MAFA-Meetings.pdf
James Grundvig's Amazon page with book links:
https://www.amazon.com/James-Ottar-Grundvig/e/B01N2O1EDV%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
Educative and inspiring conversation with Dr. Christiane Northrup, well-known OB/GYN physician, Mind and Body Wisdom counselor and mentor, author, speaker and with James Grundvig, investigative science and technology journalist and fiction writer on the subject of the much-vaunted Great Reset of the transhumanists, the Tree of Death or Transhumanism explained by Russian expatriate Igor Shepherd at his website stopthevaccine.com--as opposed to the Norse/and other mythologically-anchored Tree of Life, the nature of the current situation regarding masks, vaccines, shutdowns and social isolation, as well as ways through this mire to create new and meaningful social connections and work together to educate and empower others to step forward to make positive change as we usher in the Age of Aquarius on Dec 21, 2020--with all sorts of great cyclical planetary alignments coming up.
LINKS FOR MORE:
Dr. Christiane Northrup's website:
https://www.drnorthrup.com/
The very powerful Polly Toomey interview
with Dr. Christiane Northrup which has gone viral:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcGZC9P9WBg
Pamela Popper's website, with connection solutions:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/
The great flyer at Make Americans Free Again:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/The-New-Normal-flyer.pdf
Ways to educate, inform, connect:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Want-to-Recruit-for-MAFA-but-Having-Trouble-Finding-People.pdf
The great Thursday meetings info-sheet at MAFA with video links:
https://makeamericansfreeagain.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/How-to-Start-and-Conduct-Thursday-MAFA-Meetings.pdf
James Grundvig's Amazon page with book links:
https://www.amazon.com/James-Ottar-Grundvig/e/B01N2O1EDV%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
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