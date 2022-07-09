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Shocking assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe
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241 views • July 09, 2022

Abe was shot dead by 41-year-old gunman Yamagami Tetsuya while giving a speech at a campaign rally in the western city of Nara.

Tetsuya used a homemade weapon to shoot Abe twice. The former president died after sustaining two deep neck wounds that damaged an artery.


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