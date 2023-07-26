Create New Account
ZEROTIME COVID CRIMES It's Time For RETRIBUTION
Maria Zeee Zerotime


July 26, 2023


This week we discuss the various legal efforts both worldwide and in Australia by Julian Gillespie and Katie Ashby-Koppens to finally hold the criminals guilty of crimes against humanity accountable.


We are also joined by Dr. Phillip Altman to warn about the very real threat of the WHO Treaty/IHR Amendments and the need to prepare immediately for more difficult times ahead as further truth is exposed.


ZEROTIME was born out of a desperate need for the truth in Aussie news. For too long, the mainstream media has been lying to the Australian people. Zeee Media commits to bringing you the truth every Wednesday night at 8PM, highlighting key issues the world is facing, how it affects our country and the dangers to our democracy.


