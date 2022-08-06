Get ready for Christ's return: battle to the end of Armageddon

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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. His website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). His main channel is SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg





In his video sermon, pastor Craig encourages us to get ready for the battle as per Ephesians 6:12-18.



It will be a battle, a spiritual battle originating from satan who wants you to lose your crown of salvation and righteousness that comes from the Lord Jesus Christ.



As Christ’s warns His saints in Revelation 3:11, Behold, I come quickly: hold that fast which thou hast, that no man take thy crown.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].