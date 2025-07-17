THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/trumps-wartime-strategy-the-coming-justice-wave-derek-johnson/





In this eye-opening segment, the discussion delves into the unsettling reality of political deception and military operations shaping public perception:





Central Casting Exposed: The revelation that "Central Casting" is a real background actor agency—used not just in Hollywood but potentially in political theater. The CIA has allegedly employed masking and cloning techniques for decades, with recent social media ads now showcasing hyper-realistic face masks, blurring the lines between reality and fabrication.





Military Precision Over Politics: The military operates beyond partisan divides, focusing solely on mission objectives. As highlighted by the example of Brigadier General James Stewart, "education is the basis of laws and orders"—emphasizing the importance of understanding military governance over political noise.





Trump’s Swamp Drainage: When Trump vowed to "drain the swamp," it wasn’t about party lines but about removing all corrupt actors—Republican, Democrat, or otherwise. His recent post referencing Joe Biden’s "execution" in 2020 ties into military regulations and the visible funeral service held for Biden on January 20, 2021, suggesting deeper layers of truth yet to be unveiled.





Key Takeaways:





Trust the Laws, Not the Illusion: The military’s role is to execute operations, not cater to political or social ideologies.





Deception Tools Are Public: From CGI to masks, the tech to manipulate perception is openly marketed—forcing the public to sharpen discernment.





The Great Unmasking: As Trump’s team methodically exposes corruption, the public must prepare for revelations that challenge mainstream narratives.





