Pets in Love





Nov 14, 2023





This is what the poor dog received after being stabbed and left on the road

Credit to: Sadies Dog Rescue

The dog was found on the side of the road with his life fading away. An accident caused the dog to lie unconscious on the road, and the person who caused the accident escaped. Pieces of bread were the only alms they left behind.

Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuF...





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYvv1KvUIP4