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Have They Poisoned Us Through The Water? C-19 Never Isolated So What Can You Test For?
TruthTalkWithSteve
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176 views • April 08, 2022
Since the Virus came to light it has never to this day been isolated. That means you cannot test for something that has NEVER been identified by being able to isolate it.

Now we’re getting news that it might be the case that their plan is so nefarious that they have been poisoning us through the water. Is that what was meant by “watch the water”?

If this is proven to be true is this the thing that will awaken the masses? They suckered in believing that wearing a mask would protect them and if the issues been by poisoning the water there is NO WAY to transmit the virus that has never been isolated through the air, touch, etc. etc.

It saddens me that so many believed this bullshit and fell in line with what they were told and don’t use their own ability to critically think. The agenda always was about the so-called “vaccine” that so many, again, fell in line without thinking of getting injected into their bodies. The contents in the bio-weapon have been proven to harm us, control us, and change our DNA all together.

Listen to how several individuals share their NDE and what they claim it felt like and the thing that really mattered. We live in a 3D world and the time for ascension to raise our consciousness is now.

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Links To Show Topics and Articles
Louisiana AG Detonates 2020 Election Bomb, Investigates Zuckerberg-Funded Plan to Flip Election for Biden:
https://www.westernjournal.com/louisiana-ag-detonates-2020-election-bomb-investigates-zuckerberg-funded-plan-flip-election-biden/?utm_source=Email&;utm_medium=WJBreaking&utm_campaign=breaking&utm_content=western-journal&ats_es=773a43c36a87622a1a89eda7347b1b54

Georgia’s Corrupt Governor Kemp and LT Gov. Duncan Block Election Integrity Bill
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/04/georgias-corrupt-governor-kemp-lt-gov-duncan-block-election-integrity-bill/

Consumer Credit Numbers: Credit Card Debt Soars With Savings Long Gone
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/shocking-us-consumer-credit-numbers-savings-long-gone-credit-card-debt-soars

DHS Giving Cell Phones To Illegal Border-Crossers: White House Confirmed Wednesday April 6th
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/dhs-giving-cell-phones-illegal-border-crossers-white-house

Statement regarding AG’s Findings of errors, failures and fraud uncovered from the Senate’s 2020 Maricopa County Election Audit
https://t.me/patelpatriot/3258

There was no proof for the existence of Corona Virus but there is ample proof of the existence of 5G and the side effects
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal/5080

They Died and Came Back With a Message - 6 Near Death Experience Stories
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-b_mSXtYvHI
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