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WARNING: Preppers, Off Grid, Fleeing to the Mountains
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215 views • December 23, 2021
Understand that if you act in your carnal mind to fight off anyone regardless of what they want; you will end up in the same position as the satanic elite for eternity, who now wants to take everything from you (jobs etc)if you dont give them access to your bodies to be 'vaccinated". YOU MUST SEEK THE LEADING OF GOD'S SPIRIT in these times to make right choice/decisions.
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