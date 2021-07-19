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Bergsey from The Dogs Pond by Travis G Baker
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21 views • July 19, 2021
Three marines come home from Afghanistan to Uncle Pete’s cabin for a reunion at The Dogs Pond. This is a short clip of Fred’s work in this west coast premiere which he produced with Preatorean “A collective creation”.
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