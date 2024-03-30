Create New Account
Episode 93: Truth Seekers Radio Show w/Celeste Solum; Former FEMA Insider
Truth Seekers Radio Show
Angeline Marie interviews former FEMA insider about AI, surveillance, property rights and the U.N.'s plan for restructuring the U.S.

Celeste Solum

The Celestial Report: https://celestialreport.com/

Shepherds Heart: https://shepherdsheart.life/


Prayers That Shake Heaven and Earth by Daniel Duval

https://www.amazon.com/Prayers-That-Shake-Heaven-Earth/dp/1640070680/duvall+prayers&qid=1711744161


Truth Seekers Radio Show: https://truthseekersradioshow.com/

Keywords
ainew world ordersurveillanceunited nationsagenda 2030sustainable developmentthe great reset

