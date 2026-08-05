© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3yrs ago Aug 2023 FBI Built Fake Bombs To Place Outside NYC Synagogues! jimmydoreshow
The Jimmy Dore Show @thejimmydoreshow
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K5Nwt1wU-QQ
https://rumble.com/v34hjy4-fbi-built-fake-bombs-to-place-outside-nyc-synagogues.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K5Nwt1wU-QQ/
https://www.facebook.com/24JimmyDore/videos/814502106808545
FBI Built Fake Bombs To Place Outside NYC Synagogues!