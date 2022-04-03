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Illumicorp - Plans of the Illuminati
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54 views • April 03, 2022
Here is what they want to do to control you.
This is a "spoof video" produced by Matt Anderson
(http://manderson.us/FILM/) starring actor Arthur Roberts
(http://TinyURL.com/cf7su2y) first posted sometime
around August 2010.
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
This is a "spoof video" produced by Matt Anderson
(http://manderson.us/FILM/) starring actor Arthur Roberts
(http://TinyURL.com/cf7su2y) first posted sometime
around August 2010.
More redpill videos and info here:
https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
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