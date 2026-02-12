Potential Casualties and Military Readiness, an interview with John Kiriakou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What happens if thousands of U.S. troops return in flag-draped coffins? Iran has warned it would strike regional bases. With 50,000+ personnel stationed nearby, are we truly prepared? Can carriers defend against hypersonics? Modern warfare punishes overconfidence. The cost wouldn’t just be strategic—it would be human.
#MilitaryReadiness #USBases #Hypersonic #NationalSecurity #Veterans #WarCosts #Defense
