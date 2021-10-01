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ILLEGALS SPANISH SPEAKING ONLY APARTMENT BUILDING DISCRIMINATES AGAINST US CITIZENS
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40 views • October 01, 2021
As latino spanish speaking illegal aliens flood into Phoenix they takeover, large, entire apartment buildings. Then they refuse to rent to non Spanish speaking, non latino US citizens.
The government refuses to enforce fair housing laws and the 14th Amendment turning a hostile, foreign and extremely racist brown supremacist demographic into a new privileged class given more rights and our tax $$ then legitimate US citizens.
This is part of the globalist agenda to destroy the USA from within and replace with a totalitarian new world order of masters and slaves to be gradually genocides.
The government refuses to enforce fair housing laws and the 14th Amendment turning a hostile, foreign and extremely racist brown supremacist demographic into a new privileged class given more rights and our tax $$ then legitimate US citizens.
This is part of the globalist agenda to destroy the USA from within and replace with a totalitarian new world order of masters and slaves to be gradually genocides.
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