Gold Dips: UBS Explains Short-Term Volatility, Long-Term Central Bank Support

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com
- Gold fell below $4,050 as stop-loss liquidations reset positioning, not weakening underlying macroeconomic fundamentals or demand conditions.
- UBS expects continued near-term volatility, citing dollar strength, elevated real yields, ETF outflows, and limited rebound conviction overall.
- Technical outlook identifies support near $4,040–$4,050 and resistance around $4,110–$4,120, limiting immediate upside potential for gold prices.
- World Gold Council survey shows strong central-bank demand, with 89% expecting global gold reserves to increase next year.
- Long-term gold outlook remains supported by sustained central-bank buying and accelerating de-dollarization despite short-term market headwinds and volatility.
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore