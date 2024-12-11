Dare to Shine Your Unique Light, Leaving an Indelible Mark on Your Era - Joakim Lundqvist





What kind of gifts and talents has God given you? How can you use these unique traits to bring glory to Him and to further the kingdom? Joakim Lundqvist is the author of Shine Your Light: Discover Your Unique Calling to Illuminate the World with God’s Love. He is also a pastor and a speaker. Today he discusses how beautiful and unique every person in the world is - and how each person can contribute in their own special way to the world around them for the glory of God. “Whatever gifts you have, you can make an impact,” Joakim says. He urges believers to pray, share, and live out the gospel. And be encouraged: anybody can use their gifts for God’s kingdom.









TAKEAWAYS





Many Biblical figures doubted themselves because they thought they weren’t equipped enough to carry out God’s calling





Radiate God’s love and light to the world every day and discover what your special talents are that God wants you to utilize





God has wired everybody differently, and that’s a GOOD thing





We can either point out the problems in our culture or we can try to shine a light in the darkness









