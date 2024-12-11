Dare to Shine Your Unique Light, Leaving an Indelible Mark on Your Era - Joakim Lundqvist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What kind of gifts and talents has God given you? How can you use these unique traits to bring glory to Him and to further the kingdom? Joakim Lundqvist is the author of Shine Your Light: Discover Your Unique Calling to Illuminate the World with God’s Love. He is also a pastor and a speaker. Today he discusses how beautiful and unique every person in the world is - and how each person can contribute in their own special way to the world around them for the glory of God. “Whatever gifts you have, you can make an impact,” Joakim says. He urges believers to pray, share, and live out the gospel. And be encouraged: anybody can use their gifts for God’s kingdom.
TAKEAWAYS
Many Biblical figures doubted themselves because they thought they weren’t equipped enough to carry out God’s calling
Radiate God’s love and light to the world every day and discover what your special talents are that God wants you to utilize
God has wired everybody differently, and that’s a GOOD thing
We can either point out the problems in our culture or we can try to shine a light in the darkness
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Joy video: https://bit.ly/4fSKWPa
Hello Bible (get $5 off your first box with code TINA): https://bit.ly/HELLOBIBLECCM
Shine Your Light book: https://amzn.to/498oJKL
Julia Homeschooling in Sweden: https://bit.ly/3Z4TnjA
Let Your Light Shine Message: https://bit.ly/3Z4TuM2
🔗 CONNECT WITH JOAKIM LUNDQVIST
Website: https://www.pastorjoakim.com/
Facebook: https://bit.ly/4fOIYj5
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joakiml/
X: https://x.com/joakimlundqvist
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/