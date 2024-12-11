BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dare to Shine Your Unique Light, Leaving an Indelible Mark on Your Era - Joakim Lundqvist
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
0
7 views • 5 months ago


What kind of gifts and talents has God given you? How can you use these unique traits to bring glory to Him and to further the kingdom? Joakim Lundqvist is the author of Shine Your Light: Discover Your Unique Calling to Illuminate the World with God’s Love. He is also a pastor and a speaker. Today he discusses how beautiful and unique every person in the world is - and how each person can contribute in their own special way to the world around them for the glory of God. “Whatever gifts you have, you can make an impact,” Joakim says. He urges believers to pray, share, and live out the gospel. And be encouraged: anybody can use their gifts for God’s kingdom.



TAKEAWAYS


Many Biblical figures doubted themselves because they thought they weren’t equipped enough to carry out God’s calling


Radiate God’s love and light to the world every day and discover what your special talents are that God wants you to utilize


God has wired everybody differently, and that’s a GOOD thing


We can either point out the problems in our culture or we can try to shine a light in the darkness



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Joy video: https://bit.ly/4fSKWPa

Hello Bible (get $5 off your first box with code TINA): https://bit.ly/HELLOBIBLECCM

Shine Your Light book: https://amzn.to/498oJKL

Julia Homeschooling in Sweden: https://bit.ly/3Z4TnjA

Let Your Light Shine Message: https://bit.ly/3Z4TuM2


🔗 CONNECT WITH JOAKIM LUNDQVIST

Website: https://www.pastorjoakim.com/

Facebook: https://bit.ly/4fOIYj5

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joakiml/

X: https://x.com/joakimlundqvist


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
jesusauthorgiftstalentsshinetina griffincounter culture mom showjoakimlundqvist
