Stew Peters New Documentary that will shock the world community

'Died Suddenly': το Νεο Ντοκυμαντέρ που θα συνταράξει την παγκόσμια κοινότητα

Stew Peters’ new film, Died Suddenly, is set to be released on November 21st. The documentary investigates the spike in sudden deaths in vaccinated individuals and includes explanations from doctors, scientists, and embalmers on what they think is happening and why they think it is happening.

The trailer for the film begins with the question, “Why do we never believe them?” which is then followed by a man explaining that “The governments know, this has been well planned. This is Agenda 2030, this is the Great Reset.”

The trailer for the film features the expert opinions of those that feel the need to give a voice to the dead and features videos of athletes, teenagers, and other people suddenly collapsing in a series of clips.

Between January 2021 and April 2022, GoodSciencing.com recorded a monthly average of 42 athletes — from young amateurs to professionals — who “died suddenly”, mostly from cardiac-related issues. They then compared those numbers to a study published in 2006 by the Division of Pediatric Cardiology at the University Hospital of Lausanne, Switzerland, which found just 2.35 such deaths per month worldwide between 1966 and 2004.

This corresponds to a 1700% increase in sudden deaths among athletes since the COVID-19 vaccine was offered to the general public.

The “Died Suddenly” documentary calls out national and global health agencies for mandating a vaccine that has not been proven to be safe or effective. The filmmakers also try to explain why so many seemingly healthy people, usually under 40 years old, are dying suddenly from Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS). SADS usually correlates with cardiac events in otherwise healthy persons, oftentimes with no preceding symptoms.

According to the British Heart Foundation, the term is used to describe deaths from cardiac arrests where the cause cannot be determined.

SADS is also called sudden arrhythmic death syndrome and sudden death syndrome. This is not a newly created cause of death. However, some believe there is a correlation between the COVID-19 vaccines and an increase in adults dying unexpectedly.

While there is no available data on SADS, we have seen an increase in heart-related conditions, primarily in men, which the CDC admitted was not “COVID-19 misinformation” as the agency had previously said.

Data showed that there was a shocking 2,084% increase in myocarditis and pericarditis in males aged 12-24. This risk was originally minimized by public health experts and the CDC in an effort to promote mass vaccination, especially in adolescents, but the massive spike has been impossible to keep from the public.

Many health “experts” also told pregnant and breastfeeding women that COVID vaccination was safe, even saying it would protect their babies. However, CDC and FDA reps have since admitted that pregnant and breastfeeding women were not included in the clinical trials, and therefore had no proof of efficacy for pregnant women or their children.

The CDC recently added COVID-19 vaccines to the recommended childhood vaccine schedule, while knowing that 56% of infants and toddlers that received Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna reported systemic adverse events after the first dose.

Peters is not new to speaking out on controversial topics. He has previously called out the medical-industrial complex and has been outspoken on COVID-19 vaccines and what he calls the “Plandemic.” He frequently has experts and whistleblowers on his podcast to expose what he says are coverups related to vaccine side effects and speculation of “demonic plots behind gene editing.”

Many of the theories discussed in Peters’ documentary do not align with the current scientific consensus on the pandemic or COVID-19 vaccinations, to say the least. The purpose of the documentary, in fact, seems to be to challenge and disprove the entire official narrative.

This narrative surrounding COVID and vaccines has consistently changed throughout the course of the pandemic. Whether it’s the origin of the virus, the efficacy of the vaccines in stopping transmission, or the safety of the vaccines, the government has proven to be inaccurate in its reports and advice surrounding the disease. This has led a sizeable group of people to have a distrust of the mainstream consensus, since many who were called conspiracy theorists for their assertions or questions were later proven to be accurate.

The film aims to further question the root behind the inaccuracies of the mainstream narrative and support the claims of those who have been pushed to the fringe for their questions. Whether it does this well remains to be seen.