Nudge, Nudge, Wink, Wink | James Corbett
FNQ Citizen's Collective
This week on the New World Next Week: the UN is demanding $2 trillion a year to appease the weather gods; the nudge unit is busy nudging people toward carbon slavery; and LBRY loses its legal fight with the SEC.


By: James Corbett/New World Next Week

Source and shownotes.

FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Keywords
climate changeuntyrannyjames corbettwefsustainable development goalsnew world next week

