Nudge, Nudge, Wink, Wink | James Corbett

This week on the New World Next Week: the UN is demanding $2 trillion a
year to appease the weather gods; the nudge unit is busy nudging people
toward carbon slavery; and LBRY loses its legal fight with the SEC.
By: James Corbett/New World Next Week
Source and shownotes.
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website
Telegram Channel
Join the conversation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.