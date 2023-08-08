Create New Account
Be smarter than satan
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
17 Subscribers
50 views
Published 17 hours ago

Be smarter than satan

A.I. Artificial intelligence is developing so very quickly that it won’t be for long anymore until the computers will artificially outsmart you. Therefore, wake up, and don’t let your spiritual weapons lower and be taken away by satan! 

You can help this official registrated ministry of God with a gift to help pay the website and spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry; www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com


Keywords
artificial intelligencea icomputers will outsmart you

