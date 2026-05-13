The Newsom Nightmare

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Why California’s Elites Refuse To Face Reality
* Amid the 2026 California gubernatorial race and Los Angeles mayoral election, Dem candidates seem determined to talk about anything except the problems facing the Golden State.
* For nearly two decades, Dems have controlled almost every major center of power in California.
* There is no one else to blame but themselves.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (13 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v79t4c8-victor-davis-hanson-california-dems-quiet-on-issues-they-caused.html