The Newsom Nightmare

Why California’s Elites Refuse To Face Reality

* Amid the 2026 California gubernatorial race and Los Angeles mayoral election, Dem candidates seem determined to talk about anything except the problems facing the Golden State.

* For nearly two decades, Dems have controlled almost every major center of power in California.

* There is no one else to blame but themselves.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (13 May 2026)

https://rumble.com/v79t4c8-victor-davis-hanson-california-dems-quiet-on-issues-they-caused.html

https://youtu.be/MiWq1EsFWlA