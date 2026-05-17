Thankfulness Sermon 05-17-2026

Olivet Church of Robbinsdale MN

Pastor Ira Sims

Address 3620 43rd Ave N Robbinsdale MN

Phone number 612-501-0486 or alt 763-913-7988

Email [email protected] or alt [email protected]

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