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UFO’s from a plane over Hawaii (Truth Filled Trajectory #6)
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57 views • August 02, 2020
Months later after a flight, Luemas stumbles upon a video he made from a plane over Hawaii. He had no idea that there were UFO’s in the video. 3 white orbs are visible and they change position. The camera was cheap, and the quality is fair, but it’s just more proof that there is more happening then we are told about in our sheltered reality.
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