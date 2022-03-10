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BREAKING: NY TImes Investigation Confirms Feds Staged Jan 6
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30 views • March 10, 2022
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Dr. Darren J. Beattie of https://revolver.news joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the revelation made by the NY Times that feds staged the January 6th chaos.
See the full Project Veritas video here: https://banned.video/watch?id=62290c6889a0d85f7a7d1fde
We have all 3 types of iodine in X3
Dr. Darren J. Beattie of https://revolver.news joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the revelation made by the NY Times that feds staged the January 6th chaos.
See the full Project Veritas video here: https://banned.video/watch?id=62290c6889a0d85f7a7d1fde
We have all 3 types of iodine in X3
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