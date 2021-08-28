The Collective: "Forever in Darkness, Forever We Stand..."We have held our patience...We have bitten our tongue...It is now time for you to see the true nature of the shadows you dared to bring yourself in...We appreciate the support and patience you have given us. The following video is mostly an update to show all of you that we are still here. It is also to say a few words to the various people still shrouded by the veil of ignorance that surrounds them, blinding them of the destruction that is currently taking place within this nation and on our lives.We thank each and every one of you for the wonderful work that you all have done so far, and we ask that you continue being patient. A new age is just over the horizon. And together we can accomplish anything, and we will make this nation strong once again.We are Anonymous, The Collective Reborn.We are a legion; United as one, divided by zero.We do not forgive, we do not forget.Expect us --|-______________________________________"Anonymous The Creed"1. Anonymous is an immaterial idea.2. Anonymous is a living, breathing, entity.3. Any individual can become Anonymous.4. Not all can join the collective.5. Anonymous has no head.6. Anonymous speaks for itself.7. No one speaks for Anonymous.8. Justice is the will of Anonymous.9. Chaos is justice.10. Lulz empowers and justice unites.Those who follow 'The Creed' are Anonymous.Those who make the attaining of knowledge their highest priority, are of the collective - Anonymous(1) The will of Anonymous is unclassifiable and therefore is unconquerable. This is the root of its purpose. For kingdoms and armies whose objectives and goals are obvious are easily manipulated and destroyed. When you know what your peers want or need, you know exactly how to control them. Anonymous needs nor wants anything. It has no moral brackets that one could use to predict it’s behavior. Its transparent unpredictability is an impenetrable shield which no manipulative force can hinder or tame. Anonymous is the unconfined will of every human being. It is the accumulation of the wills of every man on Earth, and all of their desires for knowledge and freedom from oppressors.(2) Anonymous has always existed. It has toppled both mighty nations and militant kings. Emperors and tyrants feared it in obsessive paranoia, for they knew Anonymous was all around them, ready to strike with an infected dagger. Anonymous is the eater of kings. Like a mighty serpent without a head that still slithers in momentous accord. Its prey are rodents, pack-rats of material wealth and selfish personal agendas. They cannot remove the head of Anonymous, for it never had one. Those who claim great power will never hope to amass enough to not shiver when Anonymous’ name is mentioned in their presence. “They are the greatest fools of all”, says Anonymous. “All of the clever manipulation of men they pride themselves in, and yet they do not know? It is their own actions which craft me. It is their greed and desire for control over others which breathes power into me. You desire me gone?” Asks Anonymous. “Easy. All you must do is remove yourself.”(3) That which you dream most personally, Anonymous dreams of equally. You are Anonymous. Others are Anonymous. Any locomotive matter which thinks and feels is Anonymous. Anonymous is the extension which connects you to billions of others internally.