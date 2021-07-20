CCP Wants To Create New World in Next 100 Years Means They Want To Break Down America

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7/4/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP burned the old world, China’s 5000 years civilization in its first 100 years. And it wants to create a new world in the next 100 years, that is to break down America.