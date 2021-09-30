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Oktoberfest Brew Reviews pt 4 Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier 4.0/5
Beer and Gear
Beer and Gear
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10 views • September 30, 2021
Today we look at one of the 6 approved Oktoberfest breweries. Paulaner Oktoberfest Bier is one of the Big 6 ( all are Munich based as custom dictates ) who've been granted the right to host tents on the Weisn. These are the breweries Augustiner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner, and Spaten. I would need to book more than 1 day for that line up. Paulaner comes in @ 6.0 for the ABV, the IBUs are guessed at 20 and the BME/SRM is 16. The initial hit explodes into the mouth, hitting and filling up all the zones. Thin and tasty she is medium fast thru the middle. She transitions from a nice mild hop bite in the middle to a clean dry crackery finish. Really well crafted but I'd expect no less from one of the chosen 6.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a brew with Pima, Sancho and I
Be the Big 3 my friends
Prost !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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