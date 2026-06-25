🇻🇪🌎 Was Venezuelan earthquake doublet caused by US climate weapons?



An earthquake disaster in Venezuela appears to conveniently align with Donald Trump’s plan to assert control over the Western Hemisphere — some even claim it is no coincidence.



🔴 Venezuela has been hit by two earthquakes at once, an event regarded as very rare:



🔹 The first quake struck near San Felipe, Yaracuy state's capital, with a magnitude of 7.2



🔹 39 seconds later, a second quake hit near Yumare, just 5–10 km away, with a magnitude of 7.5



🔴 The US Geological Survey (USGS) called the earthquakes a “doublet,” with the first shock triggering the second. While uncommon, such events do occur:



🔴 In 2023, a Turkey–Syria earthquake doublet (7.8 and 7.7) struck about 95 km and nine hours apart



🔴 In 1988, Tennant Creek, Australia, saw an earthquake “triplet” within roughly 30 minutes



🔴 The tragedy, which killed at least 164 people, injured around 700, and affected thousands more, coincided with interim president Delcy Rodríguez’s plan to recognize a $240 billion debt — well above market estimates — to reintegrate Venezuela into global markets. The move is described in Western media as the largest sovereign restructuring in history, with US corporations expected to be the main beneficiaries



🔴 US investment bank Centerview Partners, hired by the Rodriguez government as financial adviser, is behind the plan, which is set to be released in early July, according to the Financial Times

🔴 Advocates of the plan could use the earthquake to emphasize financial urgency, though it is viewed with skepticism by many in Venezuela



HAARP at play?



The potential US involvement via "climate weapons" surfaced online shortly after the tragedy. Netizens claim it aligns with US corporate investors’ plans to acquire Venezuelan assets beyond oil, as the crisis could trigger a broader sell-off.



They point to the US Air Force’s High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP), often linked in public discourse to theories of climate and weather manipulation.



The US has long been the focus of weather-manipulation suspicions, including:



🔴 A 1996 US Air Force document, Weather as a Force Multiplier: Owning the Weather in 2025, openly explored theoretical military applications of weather modification



🔴 HAARP’s use of a high-frequency transmitter and 180 HF crossed-dipole antennas to temporarily disturb the ionosphere — the outermost layer of Earth’s atmosphere above the mesosphere; it's potential influence on the weather is unclear and raises questions



🔴 Claims in 2023 blaming HAARP for increased natural disasters following the Turkey–Syria earthquakes



🔴 Elon Musk and Bill Gates public discussions of technological concepts to "dim" the sun and control solar energy to mitigate "global warming"



🔴 Sudden floods and heavy rainfall in April in Iran following strikes on facilities in the United Arab Emirates prompted reports of a “secret cloud seeding and climate change center” operated by the US in the Gulf monarchy



Suspicions continue to rise, reinforced by continued US military and industrial experimentation with weather and climate systems.







@geopolitics_prime