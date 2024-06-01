Never wrestle with the Word

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-day Sabbath Remnant church. Their websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.





A beautiful video sermon from pastor Craig on never wrestling with the Word. Yeshua, Emmanuel or Jesus Christ is the Word Who became flesh, God with us or Emmanuel as per Matthew 1:23.





Christ is the Way, the Truth and the Life as per John 14:6. Abide by His holy written word in the King James Bible since the Holy Scriptures testify of Christ in John 5:39 and since Christ has the words of eternal life since He is eternal life (John 6:68).





