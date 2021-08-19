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Blood of Vaxed Patients: Microscope Reveals Clots & Clumps. German Doctor, English Sub-Titles
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263 views • August 19, 2021
This is a German doctor that has been doing blood analysis under microscope for years. She said that she has NEVER seen such severe clotting in so many people. She is very concerned for her patients. German Doctor, with English Sub-Titles.
They also take a look at the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under a microscope
They also take a look at the Johnson & Johnson vaccine under a microscope
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