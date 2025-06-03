BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JUAN O SAVIN | How Global Arms Deals Shape Power & Protect Israel
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-storm-is-here-imminent-arrests-global-shifts-and-the-battle-for-truth/


Juan O Savin exposes the hidden engine driving America’s economy and global influence: the military-industrial complex. Discover how arms deals with foreign nations—from the Middle East to Asia—secure high-tech jobs at home while embedding U.S. leverage abroad. China’s solar panel backdoors, Russia’s weaponized exports, and Iran’s nuclear brinkmanship are all part of a dangerous chessboard—but America’s strategic alliances may be Israel’s greatest shield.


🔴 Key Takeaways:


How U.S. arms sales manipulate foreign policy and deter war.


China’s solar panel sabotage threat to the electrical grid (confirmed!).


Why Israel’s security hinges on America’s military-economic web.


Trump’s secret Iran negotiations—and what Netanyahu really thinks.



middle eastnational securitymilitary-industrial complexjuan o savintech dominancearms dealsdefense contractsglobal chessboardasian allianceshigh-tech jobsus leveragechina backdoorssolar espionagerussian exportsiranian nukesisrael shieldstrategic defenseeconomic engineweapons tradegeopolitical influence
