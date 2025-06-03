JUAN O SAVIN | How Global Arms Deals Shape Power & Protect Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Juan O Savin exposes the hidden engine driving America’s economy and global influence: the military-industrial complex. Discover how arms deals with foreign nations—from the Middle East to Asia—secure high-tech jobs at home while embedding U.S. leverage abroad. China’s solar panel backdoors, Russia’s weaponized exports, and Iran’s nuclear brinkmanship are all part of a dangerous chessboard—but America’s strategic alliances may be Israel’s greatest shield.
🔴 Key Takeaways:
How U.S. arms sales manipulate foreign policy and deter war.
China’s solar panel sabotage threat to the electrical grid (confirmed!).
Why Israel’s security hinges on America’s military-economic web.
Trump’s secret Iran negotiations—and what Netanyahu really thinks.
