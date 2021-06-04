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Lin Woods Speech at Rock the Red June 4 2021
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252 views • June 06, 2021
"Below are my remarks last night at Rock the Red in Greenville, S.C. Thank you to ALL who attended and listened. You honor me.
I love We The People.
I love America.
I love God."
-Lin Wood
Source, Lin Wood https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth/2909
*For educational purposes.
I love We The People.
I love America.
I love God."
-Lin Wood
Source, Lin Wood https://t.me/linwoodspeakstruth/2909
*For educational purposes.
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