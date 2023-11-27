TECHNISCHER NSA DIREKTOR WILLIAM BILL BINNEY: "WIR MÜSSEN MEINE IMPLANTATE RAUSKRIEGEN"!

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Binney
Bill Binney ist an Board. Leute macht den Mund auf jetzt oder nie.
ES IST SCHON SO WIE IN DAS TRANSPARENTE ICH (Black Mirror Staffel 1 Folge 3)
https://black-mirror.fandom.com/de/wiki/Das_transparente_Ich
WOLLT IHR IN SO EINER WELT LEBEN? WO ALLE ERINNERUNGEN FÜR FREMDE ZUGÄNGLICH SIND UND IRGENWELCHE PERVERSEN DURCH EURE AUGEN SEHEN KÖNNEN?
Bill Binney & Dr. Katherine Horton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COJi50XXvbo
Ihr müsst übrigens selber Klage einreichen mit Einschreiben Rückschein.
VERLASST EUCH NICHT AUF MICH DR HORTON ODER BILL BINNEY!
Hier meine Klage. Bis 5.000€ geht es ohne Anwalt und die Klage kann einfach bei lokalen Amtsgericht eingereicht werden.
https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/Klage-Muster-gegen-Bundesnachrichtendienst:d
Packt ruhig Links von Dr. Katherine Hortons Videos und meine Videos sowie Eure Chipmessungen welche ihr hochgeladen habt.
Nazi Implant Detection
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCHb6NCgpSk&list=PLTqEXdGACJWdLK-RLEBSHF2_ZZ1tM-EAS
UV TASCHENLAMPE ELETOROT 385-400 Nanometer für zum sichtbar machen von illegalen Augenimplantaten
https://www.amazon.de/Eletorot-Taschenlampe-Schwarzlicht-Alulegierung-eingetrocknete/dp/B072MGHYH2
EINE PUPILLE REFLEKTIERT NICHT SIE IST EINFACH NUR EIN SCHWARZES LOCH DIE GRÜNEN DINGER DIE ZURÜCKLEUCHTEN SIND DIE AUGENIMPLANTATE!
ACECO MK2 WANZENSUCHGERÄT
https://www.wimo.com/de/fc-6002mk2
