The ongoing destruction of the remnants of the Iranian fleet by the US Air Force.

Iran's missile and other boats were again hit, and on one of them, an anti-ship missile was spontaneously launched after being hit.

Adding:

There is a circulating photo of an Iranian missile, on which is written in their language:

'In memory of the victims of Epstein Island'

Adding: The Iranian ambassador to Russia stated that Iran damaged the nuclear aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln".

Iran continues to insist at an official level that it was able to hit the aircraft carrier. The US officially denies this.

Since there are no objective control photos/videos, we are left with words versus words.