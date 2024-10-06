Mosque blown up in southern Lebanon's Yaroun by Israeli Forces.

Thumbnail, before blown up, opposite angle.

Article about this: https://www.npr.org/2024/10/06/g-s1-26576/israel-bombards-northern-gaza-and-southern-beirut

Adding:

⚡️Lebanon's Beirut airport also canceled all flights from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

As a reminder, the Middle East is awaiting Israel's response to this week's Iranian missile attack.

Adding:

The US has offered Israel a "compensation package" consisting of extensive diplomatic backing and additional military assistance if it refrains from attacking certain targets in Iran, according to Israel's Kann News.

Adding:

Statement by Hezbollah.

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance bombed at 8:30 pm today, Sunday, a gathering of enemy forces in the settlement of Kfar Giladi with a salvo of rockets.”











