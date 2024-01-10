Create New Account
Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast Tuesday
Masked men broke onto the set of a public television channel in Ecuador waving guns and explosives during a live broadcast Tuesday, and the president issued a decree declaring that the South American country had entered an "internal armed conflict."


More: https://abc7.com/ecuador-tc-television-armed-men-live-broadcast/14302381/

