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KARY MULLIS, CREATOR OF PCR TEST: “TEST DOES NOT TELL IF YOU ARE SICK”! Ο KARY MULLIS, ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΤΟΥ PCR TEST: "ΤΟ ΤΕΣΤ ΔΕΝ ΣΑΣ ΛΕΕΙ ΑΝ ΕΙΣΤΕ ΑΡΡΩΣΤΟΙ"!
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183 views • January 08, 2022
KARY MULLIS, CREATOR OF PCR TEST: “TEST DOES NOT TELL IF YOU ARE SICK”! Ο KARY MULLIS, ΔΗΜΙΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΤΟΥ PCR TEST: "ΤΟ ΤΕΣΤ ΔΕΝ ΣΑΣ ΛΕΕΙ ΑΝ ΕΙΣΤΕ ΑΡΡΩΣΤΟΙ"! https://ugetube.com/watch/Z8wr351LqMLISgT , https://rumble.com/vs71zf-kary-mullis-creator-of-pcr-test-test-does-not-tell-if-you-are-sick.html . SOURCES-ΠΗΓΕΣ: https://rumble.com/vs5paz--pcr-test-kary-mullis-.html , https://rumble.com/vs35mf-47176503.html , http://www.freevolition.gr .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition .
Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition .
Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://www.hellascosmos.com/profile-406 , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr .
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