Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trying to GIVE You a WHITE STONE - YOUR HEART Will KNOW It's for YOU. NOW YOU KNOW U BELIEVE in HIM
channel image
73marbren
195 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel 

https://youtu.be/0vwrF9YGHzs?si=09HQQUgdUkGEQw1d

Quotation from original video description….”When The World is SEEN As it should be....Through the Eyes of Christ (in You ), Then you will Know that Christ In you is the ETERNAL HOPE and You w2ill Have that Inside of you.."

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee






Keywords
jesus christend timethe truth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket