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Truther Wins Covid Court Case in Alberta - Reverses All Restrictions
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211 views • August 06, 2021
Alberta court case has Health Minister admit she has NO proof that SARS-Cov2 even exists. This reverses Alberta rules for social distancing, mask wearing, school restrictions, business lock-downs, jabs + travel restrictions. This is a game changer.
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