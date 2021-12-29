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DOCTORS PAID $1,000 FOR EVERY COVID PATIENT THEY EUTHANIZE IN NEW ZEALAND
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80 views • December 29, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how New Zealand’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed that COVID-19 patients may be eligible for assisted suicide, and the government pays health practitioners $1,087 each time they perform the life-ending procedure.
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